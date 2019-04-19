A judge sentenced Daniel Lieske to life imprisonment with eligibilty for extended supervision in 20 years Friday for shooting to death a 21-year-old Sun Prairie man and then hiding the corpse in a storage unit but a new trial is possible after Lieske's attorney stunned the courtroom by saying he has proof that a key witness for the prosecution lied on the witness stand during the trial.
The possibility of a new trial for Lieske, 60, of rural Marshall, looms after an affidavit filed by his attorney, Dennis Burke, claims Lieske was convicted with the help of a witness's perjured testimony and that the victim's family later gave that witness some money.
Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky sentenced Lieske to the minimum amount of prison time allowed by state law for a first-degree intentional homicide conviction. It followed a trial in January where a jury found Lieske guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the January, 2018 shooting death of Jesse Faber in an apartment building in the town of Medina where Lieske lived with his longtime girlfriend.
Karofsky also sentenced Lieske to the maximum sentence of 12½ years in the state prison system -- including 7½ years in prison -- for a conviction of hiding a corpse. Lieske had pleaded guilty to that charge prior to his trial.
Police say Lieske rolled Faber's body into a rug covered with plastic and then moved it from the apartment building to a van, then to a farm and eventually to a storage unit Lieske had rented in Rio.
Karofsky ordered the sentence to run concurrently to his sentence for his conviction of first-degree intentional homicide.