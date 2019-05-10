You are the owner of this article.
OBITUARY | JOHN OLSON, 82

Attorney John O. Olson, who won first Sterling Hall bombing conviction, dies at 82

Sterling Hall bombing

Madison firefighters battle the blaze that erupted after a bomb exploded at Sterling Hall on the UW-Madison campus on Aug. 24, 1970. 

 SKOT WEIDEMANN

WILLIAMS BAY — It was one of the darkest moments in Wisconsin history, and it resulted in one of the state’s most infamous criminal cases of the 1970s.

And John O. Olson was right in the middle of things.

Olson, an attorney from Walworth County, was a federal prosecutor who got the first conviction in the 1970 war-protest bombing of Sterling Hall at UW-Madison.

John Olson

Olson

Putting bomber Karleton Armstrong behind bars remained Olson’s proudest professional achievement in a long and distinguished career.

“Those were tumultuous times,” said his daughter, Sheree Olson Rogers. “And he was a law-and-order kind of guy.”

Olson, who continued to practice law privately for 40 more years in Lake Geneva, died May 4 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 82.

Sterling Hall bombing suspects

Wanted in the Aug. 24, 1970, bombing of Sterling Hall were: David Fine (clockwise from top left), Karleton Armstrong, Leo Burt and Dwight Armstrong.

Former law partner Dan Draper described Olson as a gifted litigator who won long-shot cases that often seemed like lost causes.

“He was an incredibly good lawyer,” Draper said. “He had a very big presence in the courtroom.”

Born in Whitewater, John Olmstead Olson graduated from Milton High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force just after the Korean War. He earned his law degree from UW-Madison in 1963 and served as district attorney in Taylor County, north of Madison.

Death in bombing

Dane County police and Madison firefighters carry the body of Robert Fassnacht, 33, from UW-Madison's Sterling Hall after the graduate student was killed in a bombing targeting the Army Math Research Center, which was in that building. Vietnam War protesters targeted the building.

After an unsuccessful run for Wisconsin attorney general in 1966, he was appointed by President Richard Nixon in 1969 as U.S. attorney in the Western District of Wisconsin.

One year later, UW student protests against the Vietnam War turned deadly when protesters detonated a bomb outside Sterling Hall, a campus building where researchers did work for the military. The blast killed researcher Robert Fassnacht and injured three other people.

Sterling Hall bombing

Damage from the bombing of Sterling Hall on the University of Wisconsin campus is shown in August 1970. Despite an attempt to detonate the bomb when the building was vacant, a physics researcher conducting research unrelated to the Army Math Research Center was killed in the explosion. The impact of Robert Fassnacht's death brought a sudden halt to the violence to which anti-war protesters and police had resorted.

The first bomber captured was Karl Armstrong, whom Olson prosecuted, winning a conviction and a lengthy prison term. Armstrong ended up spending about seven years behind bars and before returning to Madison.

Rogers, a high school freshman at the time, remembered her father spending long nights and weekends at the office, working to ensure that justice was served in the bombing case.

“That was a big time in our lives,” she said. “He was certainly passionate about investigating what happened and who was responsible.”

Two others — Armstrong’s brother, Dwight Armstrong, and David Fine — were later charged, and a fourth, Leo Burt, remains a fugitive to this day.

Olson stepped down from his U.S. attorney’s appointment in 1974, and he and his family returned to Walworth County. He and his wife, Marjorie, had four children. The marriage ended in divorce, and he remarried.

Living in Whitewater and later in Williams Bay, Olson was an active member of the Whitewater Lions Club.

Fellow club member Bernie Tangney said Olson was a shrewd attorney who enjoyed relaxing with his Lions Club friends and being “just one of the guys.”

Aug. 25, 1970 front page

The front page of the Wisconsin State Journal, the day after the bombing of Sterling Hall.

“He was a man who became successful, but hadn’t forgotten his roots,” Tangney said.

While continuing his private law practice, Olson served on the Governor’s Commission on Crime and Law Enforcement and the advisory board to the State Crime Laboratory. In 2014, the Walworth County Board Association recognized him with a lifetime achievement award.

His daughter said Olson talked later in the life about feeling proud of the Sterling Hall case. He thought about retiring many times, she said, but he continued practicing law as long as he could.

“In the end,” she said, “he wanted to be a lawyer.”

