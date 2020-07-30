Attorney for suspect in controversial hit and run says client was fleeing violent mob

Van Wagner said O'Neil then saw a man in the crowd about 8 feet away "lift his shirt and reach for what looked like a 9 mm handgun in his waistband," at which point, he accelerated south on Frances and hit Carter.

Acting Madison police chief Vic Wahl said the day after the incident that there had been reports of people threatening O'Neil before the accident, and according to the criminal complaint in the case, O'Neil told police that people in the crowd "were reaching into his vehicle" and "trying to grab him and pull him out of the vehicle," and that he drove off when he saw a person in the crowd with a gun in his waistband. No mention is made in the complaint of any video that might have captured the moments before the accident.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether there's evidence showing O'Neil being threatened in the moments before he sped off.

Van Wagner said that with the noise and commotion, O'Neil didn't know he'd hit someone at first, although he acknowledged that one of his passengers had said that he might have hit a girl. He said O'Neil discovered there was still someone in the bed of his truck about a half block after the accident, and stopped and told her to get out, and that after that, he saw a car chasing him.