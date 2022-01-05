Attempted homicide suspect tries to stab deputies in Adams County, Sheriff's Office says

A man suspected of attempted homicide tried to stab Adams County Sheriff's deputies, tearing one deputy's uniform with a knife, before they arrested him Monday, the Sheriff's Office said.
Timothy Owensby, 31, was arrested on tentative charges of first-degree attempted intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting arrest and other charges.
Adams County deputies were helping the Sauk County Sheriff's Office locate Owensby because of crimes he allegedly committed in Sauk County.
Deputies searched a home in the town of Springville and found Owensby with a knife in his hand hiding on a bed under a pile of clothes and blankets, Adams County Sheriff Brent York said in a statement.
Law enforcement tried to convince Owensby to drop the knife for about an hour and a half, York said, but Owensby grabbed a second knife instead. York said Owensby threatened to kill the deputies.
Deputies used "less lethal force" to arrest Owensby, York said. The Sheriff's Office did not specify what force was used, but less-lethal options can include pepper spray, Tasers and sponge rounds.
During the arrest, Owensby tried to stab a deputy multiple times and cut through the deputy's uniform, York said.
Owensby was taken to the Adams County Jail. His other tentative charges include failure to comply with officers, and eight counts of battery and threats to law enforcement.