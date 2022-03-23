Attempted homicide suspect allegedly stabbed acquaintance in targeted attack, Darlington police say

A man suspected of attempted homicide allegedly stabbed an acquaintance in a targeted attack over the weekend, Darlington police said Wednesday.

Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl, 33, of Darlington, was arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly stabbing another man at a Darlington home on Main Street, police said. Darlington is about an hour southwest of Madison.

Officers initially responded to a report of a disturbance at the home around 3:25 a.m. and arrived to find a man with knife wounds, Darlington Police Chief Jason King said in a statement.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was recovering at home on Wednesday, King said.

King gave a few more details Wednesday on the attempted homicide, but did not provide information on the motive behind the attack.

"This was not a random attack," King said in a statement. "The victim was targeted by Higinio Tlaxcaltecatl, who was an acquaintance."

King did not say whether Tlaxcaltecatl broke into the victim's home for the attack, but Tlaxcaltecatl was charged with burglary while armed. King said Tlaxcaltecatl and the victim do not live together.

Tlaxcaltecatl has also been charged with substantial battery and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He remains in jail on a $50,000 bail.

