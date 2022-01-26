Attempted homicide charges filed in daylight shooting of 2 outside Home Depot

A Madison man was charged Tuesday with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting last month in the parking lot of a Southwest Side store — allegedly over a drug debt — in which two people were wounded in broad daylight in front of shoppers.
Alvon D. Ladd, 25, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon for a shooting that happened on Dec. 22 in the parking lot of Home Depot, 4550 Verona Road, in which a man and a woman were wounded.
The woman told police she and the man had gone to the Home Depot parking lot to meet her ex-boyfriend but instead an SUV pulled up carrying Ladd and another man, both of whom she had done multiple drug transactions with in the past, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
She said a person she later identified as Ladd got out of the SUV and pointed it at the man, who was a passenger in the woman’s truck, tried to pull open the passenger side door, and then fired a gunshot when the woman gunned her truck and pulled away.
When Ladd got out of the SUV he was holding a semi-automatic handgun, the complaint states.
Ladd appeared in court Tuesday where he was ordered jailed on $75,000 bail for the attempted homicide case, and lesser amounts on some other unrelated cases for which he was also appearing.
According to the complaint:
The woman told police Ladd was a passenger in the SUV that pulled up while another man, identified in the complaint only by initials and the nickname “Chop,” was the driver. She said that while she’s bought drugs from both men, she did not know they knew one another, the complaint states.
The woman said she had not had any contact with Ladd after she and Ladd mutually accused the other of ripoffs. She said she had heard later that Ladd was looking for her with a gun.
The man who was wounded told police the woman had contacted “Chop” and made arrangements for them to meet at the Home Depot. They waited for a few minutes, he said, before a maroon Buick SUV pulled in and parked. A man got out holding a black handgun and was yelling something before firing the gun.
The man sustained a gunshot injury to his left wrist and lacerations caused by shrapnel striking his chest. The woman sustained small wounds to the right side of her abdomen.
Ladd was arrested on Jan. 10. Interviewed by police that day, Ladd initially denied being in Madison on Dec. 22 and denied speaking recently with “Chop.” But investigators looking at Chop’s phone found nine calls between he and Ladd between Nov. 25 and Dec. 28.
Messages back and forth between Ladd and the woman in November, found on her phone by police, became increasingly testy, ending on Nov. 29 with Ladd telling the woman he was going to kill her and the man and blow up the woman’s mother’s house.