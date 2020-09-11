Attempted homicide charges against woman dropped, man ordered to stand trial

Attempted homicide charges were dismissed Thursday against a Madison woman who investigators said had set up a marijuana sale that later led to a shooting incident on Madison's East Side.
Lawyers for Mariana Sanchez, 18, said she did not know the Aug. 21 shooting would happen and did not take part in it. The shooting happened minutes after completion of a marijuana deal, state Assistant Public Defenders Tracey Lencioni and Colleen Taylor said, which had ended Sanchez's involvement in the incident, though she was with a man who fired shots at the men who had purchased the marijuana.
Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller did not argue against the defense motion and agreed to dismiss the two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide against Sanchez.
Sanchez remains charged with felony delivery of marijuana.
The man charged with Sanchez, Alfa M. Umar III, 22, of Madison, was ordered to stand trial on two attempted homicide charges after Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke heard testimony at a preliminary hearing from Madison police Detective Angie Dyhr.
A criminal complaint states a man connected with Sanchez by Facebook and set up a marijuana purchase that ultimately took place at Warner Park on Madison's North Side.
Umar made the transaction with the driver of an SUV that contained three people. But after the sale, Umar aggressively followed the SUV in his car, eventually cutting it off and crashing into it near Commercial Avenue, then got out and fired gunshots toward the driver, the complaint states.
The driver sustained a bullet wound to the elbow, but a man in the front passenger seat was shot in the head and chest. He was treated by being put into a medically-induced coma, the complaint states.
A search warrant states Umar was likely upset at the driver of the SUV because the man had paid for the marijuana with two counterfeit $100 bills.
