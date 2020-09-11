Attempted homicide charges against woman dropped, man ordered to stand trial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Attempted homicide charges were dismissed Thursday against a Madison woman who investigators said had set up a marijuana sale that later led to a shooting incident on Madison's East Side.

Lawyers for Mariana Sanchez, 18, said she did not know the Aug. 21 shooting would happen and did not take part in it. The shooting happened minutes after completion of a marijuana deal, state Assistant Public Defenders Tracey Lencioni and Colleen Taylor said, which had ended Sanchez's involvement in the incident, though she was with a man who fired shots at the men who had purchased the marijuana.

Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller did not argue against the defense motion and agreed to dismiss the two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide against Sanchez.

Sanchez remains charged with felony delivery of marijuana.

The man charged with Sanchez, Alfa M. Umar III, 22, of Madison, was ordered to stand trial on two attempted homicide charges after Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke heard testimony at a preliminary hearing from Madison police Detective Angie Dyhr.

A criminal complaint states a man connected with Sanchez by Facebook and set up a marijuana purchase that ultimately took place at Warner Park on Madison's North Side.