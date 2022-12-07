Attempted homicide charged in State Street shooting

A Milwaukee man wanted after police said he shot another man multiple times on State Street late last month was charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

A criminal complaint states the Nov. 29 shooting may have stemmed from a dispute between Lamar A. "Marty" Jefferson and the shooting victim from a week earlier. The victim told police that on Nov. 22, he had been in a fight with Jefferson in a bus shelter on the Capitol Square, when the victim said Jefferson and another man had verbally harassed the victim's wife.

That incident prompted Jefferson to contact police. He told police said he had been attacked but wouldn't say by whom. During that contact, he told police the person who attacked him was "a dead man" and said, "I ain't gonna tell how but I'm killin' him and his (expletive)."

Jefferson ended up being arrested on a tentative disorderly conduct charge but was released from jail the day before the shooting after prosecutors decided not to charge him with a crime but to instead issue a ticket for an ordinance violation.

A warrant authorizing Jefferson's arrest was issued Wednesday with the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint:

The victim told police that on Nov. 29 he was at the Madison Public Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., when Jefferson came in and told him to go outside to talk. The man said he didn't do that but left the library a few hours later to catch the bus.

He was on his way to a store on State Street, he told police, when he turned around and saw Jefferson. When he came out of the store, he said, Jefferson was across the street, in front of Ian's Pizza.

The man told police he asked Jefferson what he wanted to talk about and Jefferson said something about a beef between them, and pulled up his shirt to reach for a gun. The man said he asked Jefferson, "What are you going to do? Shoot me?"

Jefferson fumbled with the safety button on the gun. The man said he tried to knock the gun out of Jefferson's hand, and that's when he was first shot. They both fell to the ground and Jefferson dropped the gun, he said. Jefferson picked it up and shot the man in the abdomen. The man said he got up and started to run away, and Jefferson shot him several more times.

He said he ran into a building and asked for help. Witnesses said Jefferson fled.

Doctors at UW Hospital did immediate surgery, opening nearly the man's entire abdomen to look for bleeding or intestinal damage. It was found that a bullet had severed the main artery to the man's lower body, and that was causing a great deal of bleeding.

The man had gunshot wounds to his left buttocks, his left hand between the thumb and index finger, his left palm and his abdomen. The shot to his abdomen had traveled to his upper right groin area and severed the femoral artery.

At the time, the man told police he did not know Jefferson's full name, but only knew him as Marty. Police had street camera video of Jefferson, including the incident itself captured on camera, and were able to follow Jefferson and capture images of him as he left the area.

The victim said he had known "Marty" from the Porchlight facility for homeless men on Nekoosa Trail and recalled hearing he was from Milwaukee. With that information, Porchlight staff identified him as Jefferson, who had been coming to Porchlight for about two or three months and had been at the Nekoosa facility earlier on Nov. 29.