Attempted homicide charged in shooting outside Sun Prairie apartment

A Marshall man was charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after police in Sun Prairie said he fired gunshots at his girlfriend following a dispute at her apartment last month.

Vincent D. Artis, 34, also faces four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, because some of the shots are alleged to have been fired near the woman's children and a friend of the woman. Artis is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine, criminal damage to property and telephone harassment.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in court with the complaint, Artis admitted he fired the gun but maintained he was shooting it in the air and not toward any people or buildings.

But the complaint states investigators found a window on the apartment that had bullet holes and another bullet hole above the rain gutter on the back side of the building. There was also a bullet hole on the front of the building, near a window in the main bedroom's bathroom, the complaint states.

Police also found that a chunk of blacktop had been thrown through a living room window. A fired bullet was found wedged in a couch in the living room, the complaint states.

Other bullet holes were found in walls inside the apartment, including one that had traveled through an outside wall, through a kitchen cupboard and through some cookbooks before stopping inside a book, according to the complaint.

The complaint states there were indications Artis went inside the apartment after the woman and her children had fled and had possibly fired gunshots inside at that point.

Artis appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered jailed on $150,000 bail. He will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 10.

According to the complaint:

Police received calls about gunshots about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Vandenburg Street in Sun Prairie. The next morning, the woman called to report her boyfriend had been shooting at her and her daughter and at her apartment windows.

She told police she was in bed on April 27 when Artis, who had been drinking, came to the door. He confronted the woman's daughter about an issue on her Facebook page and struck her with a belt. The woman's oldest son then arrived home and when he learned Artis had struck the girl, he argued with Artis. Artis went outside and got a gun from his car, and then he and the woman's son fought.

Artis and the son then left but went in different directions.

A friend of the woman's, who said she had heard the woman yelling, arrived to check on her. The woman told her friend she wanted her friend to take her and her children from the home because she was afraid of what Artis would do if he came back.

As they were putting things in the friend's vehicle, the woman heard gunshots. Looking to her left, she saw Artis standing on the sidewalk holding a gun. She ran to her friend's vehicle, and before she got in she heard three more gunshots.

She told police she was afraid of Artis, and that her parents convinced her to call the police.

One of her parents told police the woman had called them to say she was at a hotel following an incident with Artis. During that call, Artis called the woman and threatened to kill her and her children.

The woman's parents later received a call from Artis who told them not to interfere or he would "smoke" them, which they interpreted as a threat to kill them.

Police who executed a search warrant two days later at a Stoughton apartment where Artis had been seen found packaged cocaine, heroin and cocaine that was combined with fentanyl.

