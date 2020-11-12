Attempted homicide charged in shooting outside motel

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He told police he knew the man only as D.A., and later identified him from a photo lineup as Gaines, and said he had had a confrontation with him the night before the shooting.

On Monday night, he said, the SUV pulled into the parking lot and he and Gaines began to exchange words. He said he was asking Gaines "why you keep pulling up on me?"

He said the and Gaines were talking when "he just let loose" and "he shot me."

"He said something to me, then gunfire went off," the man told police.

Through various records and prior police reports, along with the photo lineup given to the shooting victim, police were able to identify the person called D.A. as Gaines.

Police were also able to locate the SUV and found it was registered to another person. Contacting that person, he told police he remembered selling it to "D.A. someone."

After his arrest, Gaines denied he had ever been inside the SUV, despite being seen in it by police only hours earlier. Searching the vehicle, police found a gun that was determined to have been stolen and was connected to another case being investigated by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.