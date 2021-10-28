Attempted homicide charged in East Side gas station stabbing

A Madison man was charged Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a stabbing two weeks ago at an East Side convenience store that left another man with serious injuries.
Jeffery J. Bouchard, 23, was arrested Tuesday for the stabbing at the Kwik Trip in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue that happened on Oct. 15. According to a criminal complaint, the victim, identified in court documents as Darren C. Long, 30, told police he believes Bouchard and another person followed him to the Kwik Trip, and as he was standing at a gas pump, he was confronted by Bouchard, who pulled out a knife and stabbed him.
During a court appearance for Bouchard Thursday, Long told Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn that Bouchard "deserves to be in jail for the rest of his life" for stabbing him.
The complaint states Long had been stabbed twice, once in his lower right abdomen and another time on the left side of his chest. The wounds took 27 stitches to close.
Bailey-Rihn set bail for Bouchard at $50,000. He is also charged with four counts of bail jumping for violating the terms of bail for other felony cases he is currently facing in Dane and Columbia counties, including a condition that he "not possess any type of dangerous weapon."
According to the complaint:
Long said when Bouchard's vehicle pulled up, Bouchard got out and asked him, "Still want to talk all that (expletive)" and began pushing him.
But it wasn't just a push, Long discovered, when he felt pain in his stomach and saw blood on his hands.
A person who was in Long's vehicle told police she knows Bouchard because he is the boyfriend of her former best friend.
Witnesses described seeing an argument involving Bouchard, his friend and Long before Bouchard pulled out a knife and stabbed Long. Afterward, Bouchard and others got back into the van they arrived in and left Kwik Trip.