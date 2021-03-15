Attempted homicide charged in Downtown shooting; victim says he forgives man accused

According to the probable cause affidavit, two others who were with Dorentes-Ortiz told police they had gone to a home in the 300 block of North Pinckney Street so that Dorentes-Ortiz could buy marijuana products from Bandera. The product was identified in court by Black as marijuana oil.

The two remained outside while Dorentes-Ortiz went into the home. A short time later, one of the witnesses said, Dorentes-Ortiz quickly exited the home with a bag that appeared to contain marijuana products, the affidavit states.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The witness said he saw a man about 6 feet tall with a "bony" build come out of the home, pull out a small black handgun and fire it at Dorentes-Ortiz, hitting him in the back from a distance of about six feet, according to the affidavit.

Police found two fired 9mm cartridge casings on the ground. In the attic of the home police also found a black handgun loaded with the same ammunition as found outside, along with a sweatshirt matching the description of the one the witnesses said Bandera was wearing, the affidavit states.

Dorentes-Ortiz, appearing on camera sitting up in a hospital bed with a tube in his nose, told Bandera, who appeared from jail, "you're not a bad person."