Attempted homicide charged in Downtown shooting; victim says he forgives man accused

Appearing in court by video from a hospital bed, a man who was shot in the back last week during an alleged marijuana deal Downtown that went sour told the man accused of shooting him, "I forgive you."
A doctor at UW Hospital told police the bullet, alleged to have been fired late Thursday afternoon by Xavier J.M. Bandera, 23, just narrowly missed the heart of Alfredo Dorentes-Ortiz, 21, but caused multiple injuries to other organs including his liver, stomach and diaphragm, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in court.
"The only thing that could make this worse is if the victim died. Fortunately, that did not happen," Assistant District Attorney John Black said in court Monday.
Black said the decision has been made to charge Bandera, of Madison, with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, though a formal criminal complaint was not ready Monday afternoon because the District Attorney's Office had just received police reports on Monday morning.
The charge carries up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision.
At a bail hearing Monday, held by video conference, Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set bail for Bandera at $150,000. It's likely Bandera will be back in court Tuesday for another hearing about bail after the criminal complaint is filed, which Black said he expects to happen before Tuesday's hearing.
According to the probable cause affidavit, two others who were with Dorentes-Ortiz told police they had gone to a home in the 300 block of North Pinckney Street so that Dorentes-Ortiz could buy marijuana products from Bandera. The product was identified in court by Black as marijuana oil.
The two remained outside while Dorentes-Ortiz went into the home. A short time later, one of the witnesses said, Dorentes-Ortiz quickly exited the home with a bag that appeared to contain marijuana products, the affidavit states.
The witness said he saw a man about 6 feet tall with a "bony" build come out of the home, pull out a small black handgun and fire it at Dorentes-Ortiz, hitting him in the back from a distance of about six feet, according to the affidavit.
Police found two fired 9mm cartridge casings on the ground. In the attic of the home police also found a black handgun loaded with the same ammunition as found outside, along with a sweatshirt matching the description of the one the witnesses said Bandera was wearing, the affidavit states.
Dorentes-Ortiz, appearing on camera sitting up in a hospital bed with a tube in his nose, told Bandera, who appeared from jail, "you're not a bad person."
"I know you didn't mean to do what you did," he said. "But you did what you did and even though I'm hurt, I'll be all right, man. I forgive you. It really hurts for me to see you in there because I know you're not this person, man. I'm sorry if I caused anything that made you feel that you had to do this. I understand, man, I really do."
"He did what he did, but he's not a bad person in my eyes," Dorentes-Ortiz said.
Arguing for bail that was substantially less than the $250,000 sought by Black, attorney Ken Sipsma, appearing for Bandera, said the shooting was "so incredibly out of character for this young man" who graduated with honors from East High School and from UW-Madison last summer and has no prior criminal record. "This is not him. This is not his character, his demeanor or his personality."
Hanson agreed that while the case appears to be an outlier for Bandera, the "sticking point" is that the attempted homicide charge is the second-most serious crime someone can face in Wisconsin. Hanson said he believes bail should be relatively high at least until the complaint is filed and Bandera appears in court again Tuesday.
