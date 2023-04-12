A Madison man was charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a shooting outside a Downtown bar early Sunday that badly injured another man and was partly captured on video by a bystander.

Kiante K. Jackson, 22, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon for the shooting that happened after he and his friends got into a fight with another group of people inside Danny's Pub, 328 W. Gorham St., which continued outside after the groups were kicked out of the bar, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to UW Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, the complaint states. Doctors told police they would remove the upper left portion of the man's upper left lung, which had been "shredded" by the gunshot.

Jackson appeared in court Wednesday and bail was continued at $100,000, which had been set during a bail hearing on Tuesday.

According to the complaint:

A witness told police she was with the victim when the fight started because another man had been talking to her.

Another witness was able to pick Jackson out as the shooter from an ID scanning system used by the bar that captures the names and photos of people who enter. The witness, shown Jackson's photo, said Jackson was "100% the shooter."

The man said the fight had started on the second floor of Danny's when one person was trying to grab the woman. He said Jackson got into the face of the eventual shooting victim before both groups were kicked out of the bar.

A man who was in Jackson's group told police he had gone Downtown with Jackson and some others, and while at the bar, they met up with some other people they knew. After a while, a man he didn't know started hitting on a woman, and the woman's boyfriend was not happy about it.

The man said when everyone got outside, Jackson and another friend were arguing with two men who were with the woman in the bar. A physical fight started "out of nowhere," he said, which moved from the front of the bar to a side alley. He hung back, then heard a "pop."

Later, the man told police, with Jackson and others after they left the scene, Jackson said, "I meant to shoot in the air."

"Obviously he didn't," the man added to police.

Jackson was arrested during a traffic stop in Fitchburg about two hours after the shooting.

A bystander's video showed events outside as they unfolded. At one point, Jackson went to the ground, pushed by an unidentified person. He got up and touched his waistband, then headed deliberately into the mass of fighters. He pushed one of his friends out of his way, and the shooting victim is seen on the far left side of the video, not fighting with anyone.

As Jackson continued to push his way toward the crowd, it appeared he brought a handgun up from his waistband to a level position. A second later, a muzzle flash was visible. The frame of the video shifted as the person taking it began to turn and run.

But a split second before that, the shooting victim was seen standing away from the crowd with his hands on his hips.

The complaint states Jackson has a prior conviction for possession of a firearm on school grounds. Court records for that case are no longer available to the public, possibly because the matter was expunged, but a Wisconsin State Journal news item states that on June 5, 2018, Jackson was arrested after police said he brought a gun to Sun Prairie High School.