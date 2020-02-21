Attempted homicide charged in December car-to-car shooting on East Washington Avenue

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Fitchburg man who was charged late Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for an incident in December in which gunshots were fired from one moving car at another on a well-traveled road on Madison's Far East Side.

Michael J. Ware, 34, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping in a criminal complaint that alleges Ware fired at least five shots at another car on East Washington Avenue near the Interstate 39-90-94 bridge on Dec. 5.

The complaint states witnesses who were traveling behind both of the cars saw a black Chevrolet pull up alongside a silver Pontiac Grand Prix just before 9 p.m. before gunshots were fired toward the Grand Prix.

According to the complaint:

The Chevy was later found by Sun Prairie police, still running, abandoned on the northbound Highway 151 ramp at Main Street. Just outside the car police found an ammunition magazine, and inside were two cellphones, a black baseball cap, a bullet casing and cash.