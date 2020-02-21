Attempted homicide charged in December car-to-car shooting on East Washington Avenue

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Fitchburg man who was charged late Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for an incident in December in which gunshots were fired from one moving car at another on a well-traveled road on Madison's Far East Side.
Michael J. Ware, 34, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping in a criminal complaint that alleges Ware fired at least five shots at another car on East Washington Avenue near the Interstate 39-90-94 bridge on Dec. 5.
The complaint states witnesses who were traveling behind both of the cars saw a black Chevrolet pull up alongside a silver Pontiac Grand Prix just before 9 p.m. before gunshots were fired toward the Grand Prix.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the complaint:
The Chevy was later found by Sun Prairie police, still running, abandoned on the northbound Highway 151 ramp at Main Street. Just outside the car police found an ammunition magazine, and inside were two cellphones, a black baseball cap, a bullet casing and cash.
The Pontiac, with four bullet holes on its left side and one through its rear window, was also found in Sun Prairie. The driver later told police he was "rocking to the music" in his car when someone pulled up and fired shots at him. He said he did not know who did it.
But police were able to use surveillance video from a restaurant where the black Chevy had been seen just before the shooting, along with information from a person who wanted to remain confidential, to identify Ware as the person who was driving the Chevy when the shots were fired.
The confidential source also provided police with access to another vehicle that contained some of Ware's clothing, along with firearm lubricant, ammunition and a digital scale. Police also found crack cocaine in a bag stuffed into a shoe.
The source also told police Ware had said he had fired shots at someone because "some guys were shooting at him."