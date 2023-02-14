A Sun Prairie man who was shot in the hand during an apparent shootout in November 2021 outside a town of Bristol strip club was charged Tuesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the February 2020 shooting of another of the alleged Bristol shootout participants.

The charges against Kevin Moore Jr., 40, for the Feb. 13, 2020, shooting outside an apartment building on Anton Drive in Fitchburg are the latest in what is described in the criminal complaint as a long-standing feud between members of rival gangs who had shot at one another on at least two occasions.

Moore was shot in the hand on Nov. 14, 2021, outside Club Bristol. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon along with two members of a rival gang, one of whom was the victim of the Fitchburg shooting in 2020, JonPaul P. Dotson, 34. Dotson was also charged with first-degree reckless endangerment for the Bristol incident.

For the Fitchburg incident, Moore was also charged with endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Moore, who has seven other open criminal cases, was ordered held on $100,000 bail after appearing in court Tuesday. He is also wanted in Minnesota for a felony probation violation.

According to the complaint filed Tuesday for the Fitchburg incident:

Dotson told police he was in his vehicle after driving to the apartment building when he heard gunshots, some of which struck him in the leg. He tried but initially failed to drive off and heard more gunshots, but was ultimately able to get his car moving.

A witness told police a person later identified as Moore walked up to a dark sedan that Dotson was driving and fired six to seven shots into the car.

Doctors said Dotson had been struck four times, including twice in the left leg and once in the right shoulder blade and the lower left flank. Damage from the left leg injuries required surgery.

A man who was with Moore at the time told investigators he and another person were driving around with Moore in the back seat and went to the New Fountain Apartments to deliver marijuana to someone there.

He said he recognized the person with the marijuana buyer as Dotson. After Moore learned it was Dotson, the man said, Moore asked, "Should I rob him or should I pop him?" He got out and walked toward Dotson, the man said, then fired several shots at him.

See the Wisconsin State Journal photo staff's favorites of 2022