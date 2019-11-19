A Madison man who witnesses said fired off several shots outside a Far East Side bar last month, striking a fleeing man in the arm, was charged Monday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
A criminal complaint states Donald D. Lewis, 32, had been in a fight on Oct. 25 with other men inside Club La Mark, 1525 N. Stoughton Road, and was "getting his (expletive) kicked," one witness told police, then went after one of the men who had been hitting him and fired the shots outside the bar.
The 36-year-old man who was struck in the arm by a bullet told police he had hit Lewis in the face during the fight and that Lewis' nose was bleeding as a result.
The shooting victim was driven to a hospital in a car and dropped off there, the complaint states. The bullet had passed completely through his forearm and shattered a bone in it, according to the complaint.
At the time of the shooting, the complaint states, Lewis' identity was not known, but police used DNA analysis of blood left behind in the bar during the fight to positively identify Lewis as the man believed to have fired the shots.
Police were also shown a YouTube video of a rapper, called "Hustla - In the 608," who was said to be the man who fired the gun, the complaint states. A bartender told police a customer a day earlier had been given a link to the video by the man who later fired the shots, though the customer did not know Lewis by name.
In a search of Lewis' home on Dutch Mill Road police found a 9mm handgun, ammunition, a holster and other items, according to the complaint.
Lewis appeared in court on Monday and was jailed on $30,000 bail. He will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 26.