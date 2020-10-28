 Skip to main content
Attempted homicide charge filed in attack on sleeping homeless man on State Street
A man charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for an alleged unprovided knife attack on a sleeping homeless man accused the victim of racism before cutting him several times in the face, neck and leg, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint also charged Matthew D. Johnson, 35, of Madison, with mayhem for the attack in July on the man, identified in a court document as John G. Englert. Englert, 71, was later charged in September with spray-painting racist graffiti on several buildings on or near lower State Street.

According to the complaint, Englert was attacked as he slept outside in an area near State and Lake streets early on July 30. He woke from sleep, without his glasses, to see blurry figures moving around, and asked them what time it was.

Matthew Dennis Johnson

Johnson

He said someone then said, "I'm gonna kill you, you racist!" before slamming Englert's head against something hard. Englert told police the man began slashing him with a box cutter, according to the complaint.

Englert said he didn't know the man but he may have been involved in a fight with him earlier at Concrete Park on State Street at Frances Street, the complaint states.

Police later identified Johnson from city street camera videos, according to the complaint.

Johnson appeared in court Wednesday where he was ordered jailed on $50,000 bail. Court Commissioner Brian Asmus said the bail is justified by the violent nature of the charges Johnson faces along with past convictions for violent crimes.

Englert was charged last month with spraying racist graffiti on buildings at 305 N. Frances St. and 409 N. Lake St. and on a city parking ramp, the UW Extension, University Bookstore and St. Paul’s University Catholic Center, all early on Sept. 3. 

According to the complaint against Johnson:

Englert staggered into the 7-Eleven store, 673 State St., about 3:20 a.m., bleeding and telling a store clerk he had been stabbed. He fell to the floor.

Englert told an officer to "follow the blood" to find where Englert had been attacked, and the officer found a pool of blood on a landscaping island in the 700 block of State Street where Englert had been sleeping.

The attack was recorded by a city street camera. Three men, two of them carrying skateboards, could be seen coming to the landscaping island, before one climbed onto it and began to stab and slash at Englert. Englert is then seen getting up and heading toward the 7-Eleven.

Englert was cut on his face, neck, back and twice on his left leg. A court document also states Englert sustained multiple facial fractures, but it was not clear if that was from the attack or from another incident the day earlier.

Englert told police he thought his attacker was going for his jugular vein and his femoral artery, but he was able to block him. He said he believed the man was trying to kill him. He said the man kept saying "I'm gonna kill you." 

Englert said he did nothing to provoke the attack.

