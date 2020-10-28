Attempted homicide charge filed in attack on sleeping homeless man on State Street

Englert was charged last month with spraying racist graffiti on buildings at 305 N. Frances St. and 409 N. Lake St. and on a city parking ramp, the UW Extension, University Bookstore and St. Paul’s University Catholic Center, all early on Sept. 3.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the complaint against Johnson:

Englert staggered into the 7-Eleven store, 673 State St., about 3:20 a.m., bleeding and telling a store clerk he had been stabbed. He fell to the floor.

Englert told an officer to "follow the blood" to find where Englert had been attacked, and the officer found a pool of blood on a landscaping island in the 700 block of State Street where Englert had been sleeping.

The attack was recorded by a city street camera. Three men, two of them carrying skateboards, could be seen coming to the landscaping island, before one climbed onto it and began to stab and slash at Englert. Englert is then seen getting up and heading toward the 7-Eleven.

Englert was cut on his face, neck, back and twice on his left leg. A court document also states Englert sustained multiple facial fractures, but it was not clear if that was from the attack or from another incident the day earlier.