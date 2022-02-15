Attempted homicide charge dropped after alleged victim's story shifts

An attempted homicide charge filed in 2020 against a woman who was alleged to have shot a man several times at a Far East Side hotel has been dismissed after the alleged victim gave prosecutors a statement that was "not credible" as they prepared for a trial that was to happen this week.

The charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide against Aaliyah C. Randle, 25, of Madison, was dismissed Friday by Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara without prejudice, meaning that at some point the charge could be refiled, though Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess was skeptical that would ever happen.

Randle was alleged to have shot the man on Sept. 14, 2020, at the Super 8, 4756 Hayes Road. A criminal complaint was less than clear about what caused the shooting, but Randle's attorney, Michael Short, said he was prepared to argue that the shooting was in self-defense.

At a motion hearing Friday, Hess told McNamara that the man at first told Hess he would not testify unless he was given a deal in his own pending criminal cases, but Hess declined. Hess said the man later agreed to testify, but then gave a statement that was "not credible."

"He completely changed his statement about what happened in the time leading up to the shooting," Hess said.

After lining that up with the other evidence in the case, Hess said, "simply put, this case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt anymore."

The man's credibility, Hess said, "was no longer there, to be blunt."

Hess said before he spoke to the man he believed he had a provable case, even with the self-defense claim. He said evidence that Randle had wanted the jury to hear about things the man had done to her did not factor into his decision to dismiss the attempted homicide charge.

Randle pleaded guilty to an unrelated strongarm robbery charge and was sentenced to four years of probation, to run concurrent to a one-year jail sentence she received after pleading guilty to six misdemeanor retail theft charges. A group of felony retail theft charges was referred to the Dane County Drug Court as part of the plea agreement.

Short said the trouble Randle found herself in revolved around drugs. The man she was charged with shooting, he said, was her dealer. Getting her into drug court while she's in jail, he said, would help her get her once-promising life back on track.

"I think she has all the tools to thrive in the community, to do the right thing, to get a good job, to be a good mother," Short said. "It's just, she needs to make some better choices and take a hard look at that addiction and get the help necessary to deal with that addiction."

