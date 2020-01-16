Attempted homicide charge dismissed in 2018 Kipp shootout

A Madison man who was charged with attempted homicide in 2018 after a gunfight in a parking lot at Madison-Kipp Corp. pleaded guilty Wednesday to gun possession and burglary charges.

Prosecutors amended the attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge against Thomas J. Laramore, 34, to two charges -- first-degree reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a felon, and Laramore pleaded guilty to the gun charge. The reckless endangerment charge was dismissed, but can be considered by Circuit Judge John Hyland during sentencing.

The burglary charge against Laramore was issued in a separate case but is related to the shooting as a likely catalyst.

Laramore's lawyer, state Assistant Public Defender Patrick Schilling, said in court Wednesday that Laramore denies firing first on June 13, 2018, during a confrontation with Sirron Buckner, 39, in the Madison-Kipp parking lot. Instead, he said, Buckner fired first at Laramore, and Laramore returned fire.

Laramore was shot in the arm during the incident. Buckner was not injured.

Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess said prosecutors will seek no more than 7½ years in prison for Laramore when he is sentenced by Hyland on April 9.