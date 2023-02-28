The case against a 16-year-old girl charged with stabbing another teen in the heart during a fight at a North Side park in January, nearly killing him, will advance to the next step after a judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors had presented enough evidence to support an attempted homicide charge.

Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford said there was enough evidence to show probable cause that Lanagsha M. Crawford, of Madison, had committed attempted first-degree intentional homicide on Jan. 17 when she stabbed the 14-year-old boy with a kitchen knife during a confrontation at Warner Park between two groups that had squared off earlier in the day at Sherman Middle School.

In testimony that hewed closely to a criminal complaint that was filed on Jan. 19, Madison Police Detective Joseph Buccellato testified that a witness told police Crawford had a knife and had said she was "going to stab someone" with it before the boy was stabbed.

Buccellato said the wound, which pierced the boy's heart, came within three millimeters of killing him, and required immediate open-heart surgery to repair the damage.

Defense attorney Shaun O'Connell argued that at most, Crawford committed a reckless act, not the intentional act that prosecutors alleged. But Assistant District Attorney Tim Verhoff said that by bringing the knife to the fight, stabbing someone in the chest — even though Crawford told police she had stabbed the boy in the "abdomen" — and then later throwing away the knife from a moving car, it was shown by Crawford's acts alone that she had acted intentionally.

Prosecutors also had a lower burden of proof at the preliminary hearing, where they received the benefit of all reasonable inferences of the evidence, than they would at a trial, where proof beyond a reasonable doubt is required.

Because Crawford's attorneys have asked that the case be moved to juvenile court, prosecutors had to show that Crawford had probably committed a specific crime — attempted first-degree intentional homicide — rather than any unspecified felony, the usual standard at a preliminary hearing.

The case will be back before Lanford on May 5 for a reverse waiver hearing, where attorneys for Crawford will try to show that the case belongs in juvenile court instead of adult court.

In Wisconsin, anyone age 10 and up who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide or attempted homicide is charged automatically in adult court. Cases can be moved to juvenile court if it can be shown that a juvenile court disposition is more appropriate.

Crawford's aunt, Samantha R. Gentry, 31, of Madison, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child and harboring or aiding a felon for allegedly driving Crawford and others to and from Warner Park before and after the fight. A preliminary hearing for Gentry is scheduled for March 14.

