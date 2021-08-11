Attacks on couples nearly a year apart lead to 15-year mental commitment for Madison man

"I have never felt so violated in my life or felt so vulnerable," he wrote. "I feel hopeless as I cannot change what happened. I will have to live with knowing that I was unable to protect my wife when she needed me the most and I have struggled with that feeling every day since the incident."

The East Towne security couple spoke in court by phone.

"I can just say that what has happened in our lives truly has changed many things for us," the wife said. "I have become afraid to be outside or go most places unless my husband and children are with me."

Her husband said she has post-traumatic stress disorder and a permanent scar on her face from being struck by Hill.

According to a criminal complaint, the couple was trying to clear people from the food court as East Towne closed. Hill refused to leave, then grabbed a metal chair and struck the man with it twice. His wife was thrown to the floor, struck and kicked by Hill, the complaint states.