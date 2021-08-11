Attacks on couples nearly a year apart lead to 15-year commitment for Madison man

"I have never felt so violated in my life or felt so vulnerable," he wrote. "I feel hopeless as I cannot change what happened. I will have to live with knowing that I was unable to protect my wife when she needed me the most and I have struggled with that feeling every day since the incident."

The East Towne couple spoke in court by phone.

"I can just say that what has happened in our lives truly has changed many things for us," the wife said. "I have become afraid to be outside or go most places unless my husband and children are with me."

Her husband said she has post-traumatic stress disorder and a permanent scar on her face from being struck by Hill.

According to a criminal complaint, the couple was trying to clear people from the food court as East Towne closed. Hill refused to leave, then grabbed a metal chair and struck the man with it twice. His wife was thrown to the floor and struck and kicked by Hill, the complaint states.

At the time, Hill was free on a signature bond for the McDonald's incident. Earlier, he had been found incompetent to assist in his defense but with medication was returned to competency. He began working again, Breun said, but then stopped taking his medication and his mental health deteriorated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.