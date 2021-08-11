Attacks on couples nearly a year apart lead to 15-year commitment for Madison man

A Madison man pleaded guilty Wednesday to unprovoked assaults that injured two couples — one at a McDonald's restaurant, the other nearly a year later at East Towne Mall — and was ordered to serve a 15-year mental commitment, at least some of it in a state mental hospital.
Under a plea agreement, Kejuan T. Hill, 24, pleaded guilty to charges related to the McDonald's incident, in which he attacked a couple from Massachusetts with a crowbar on Feb. 16, 2020, and to charges related to an incident at East Towne on Jan. 22, 2021, in which he attacked a husband-and-wife mall security team, ages 77 and 75.
Prosecutors conceded as part of the agreement that Hill was mentally ill at the time both attacks happened and is not legally responsible for his actions. The agreement also called for Hill to be confined initially at a state mental institution and to take medication.
At one point last year, Hill had begun receiving medication for his mental illness but stopped taking it before the East Towne assault.
Dane County Circuit Judge David Conway said the commitment to the state Department of Health Services would last 15 years. Hill can petition for conditional release from the institution every six months, and if he makes substantial progress, he can eventually ask the court to revisit the length of his overall DHS commitment.
Conway said he was ordering the lengthy DHS commitment because Hill poses a substantial danger to the public and is in need of treatment. Assistant District Attorney Daniel Hess asked for a 20-year commitment, while state assistant public defender Laura Breun asked for a commitment lasting 7½ years. But Conway said a commitment that was too short could end before Hill is stable enough to be unsupervised.
Under the charges to which Hill had pleaded guilty, the longest commitment he could have been given was 27½ years.
Conway, citing a psychiatric report submitted by the defense, said delusional thinking by Hill prompted the attacks, including the belief that the couple at the McDonald's restaurant was involved in a prostitution ring. Instead, the couple was getting breakfast before catching a plane home.
In victim impact statements filed in court, the couple in the McDonald's incident each asked that Hill receive mental health treatment in confinement. The husband said Hill should remain in a mental institution.
"I have never seen such anger in a person's face like I saw right before the defendant punched me and broke my nose," the wife wrote. "I've never experienced an act of aggression full of malice with a single-mindedness towards maiming another individual."
The husband said he was struck on the head several times with the crowbar Hill brought into the restaurant.
"I have never felt so violated in my life or felt so vulnerable," he wrote. "I feel hopeless as I cannot change what happened. I will have to live with knowing that I was unable to protect my wife when she needed me the most and I have struggled with that feeling every day since the incident."
The East Towne couple spoke in court by phone.
"I can just say that what has happened in our lives truly has changed many things for us," the wife said. "I have become afraid to be outside or go most places unless my husband and children are with me."
Her husband said she has post-traumatic stress disorder and a permanent scar on her face from being struck by Hill.
According to a criminal complaint, the couple was trying to clear people from the food court as East Towne closed. Hill refused to leave, then grabbed a metal chair and struck the man with it twice. His wife was thrown to the floor and struck and kicked by Hill, the complaint states.
At the time, Hill was free on a signature bond for the McDonald's incident. Earlier, he had been found incompetent to assist in his defense but with medication was returned to competency. He began working again, Breun said, but then stopped taking his medication and his mental health deteriorated.