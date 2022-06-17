Attacks on Asian students don't seem racially motivated, police say; groups protest Downtown

Authorities have said a pair of alleged attacks against Asian UW-Madison students on campus and Downtown do not appear to be racially motivated despite an ongoing outcry from Asian student groups who marched down State Street Friday afternoon to protest racist violence.

At least four people of various backgrounds have been attacked by the same group of men in the past two weeks, Madison and UW police have said. Most recently, the group attacked a man Tuesday night on the 400 block of West Gilman Street, with the assailants punching and kicking him while he was on the ground, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said on Friday.

Pictures circulating on social media of the student, who is Asian, show him with wounds on his face, chin and ears.

Earlier that night, the same group threw a banana at an Asian student on Library Mall, said Marc Lovicott, a spokesperson for UW police. Lovicott said the incident didn't appear to be racially motivated because the suspects didn't say anything to the victim explicitly racist.

Fryer said the attacks appear to be random and that "detectives have no information that leads them to believe this attack is racially motivated at this time."

Fryer did not identify the race of the victim either, nor have authorities identified the races of the suspects.

Madison police released photos of the four suspects who are allegedly behind the attacks, though did not provide information about the other two attacks in the Downtown area. In the images, two of the men appear to be holding bananas.

"The victims involved in these attacks are from varying backgrounds and appear to be random in nature," Fryer said of the four incidents in an email Friday afternoon.

"That being said, detectives are still reviewing all digital evidence and are still in talks with victims," she added.

Brad Postle, who chairs the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program for UW's neuroscience training, said an Asian female graduate student dropped out of school last year after being attacked and remains under medical supervision.

Demonstrators at Friday afternoon's protest displayed a photo of the graduate student in a hospital bed and another photo of Tuesday night's victim beaten and bleeding.

"The broader thing is this community feels under threat," Postle said. "Regardless of the facts about any one incident, that doesn't minimize the fact that there's a perceived sense of not being safe.

On Thursday, UW released a statement saying it was "aware of recent acts of violence and aggression against students that took place near the UW-Madison campus.

"Initial reports came from members of our Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi American communities," UW said. "We are aware that in recent years these communities have faced increased threats to their safety, well-being and sense of belonging."

An online petition has called on UW to respond publicly to Tuesday night's attack and to discipline the attackers if they are students. The petition also calls on UW police to send WiscAlerts to students when such attacks occur.

Lovicott said UW police did not send out alerts after the Downtown attacks because they did not happen on campus.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal Follow Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today