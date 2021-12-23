Attackers follow Janesville woman home, batter her, steal her vehicle, police say

A Janesville woman was followed home, battered and had her vehicle stolen Wednesday night, Janesville police reported.
Shortly before 10 p.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive on a report of an armed robbery, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.
A woman told police she had just arrived home and was going into her garage when she was struck in the head multiple times, with her attackers then stealing her vehicle. The attackers had followed the woman and her husband home from a local business, Severson said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Severson said.
Officers were able to provide information to the Rockford Police Department on the possible location of the woman’s vehicle, and it was recovered, Severson said.
Janesville police took custody of the vehicle and the investigation is continuing, Severson said.
Police said “follow home” robberies are becoming more common nationally, and reminded people to be aware of their surroundings when returning home, lock their vehicles, remove keys/key fobs, not leave vehicles running unattended, and report any suspicious activity.
