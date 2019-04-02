A burglar trying to break into an ATM on the East Side early Tuesday morning left with no cash, but might have taken some items from the store.
The attempted burglary activated an alarm at about 4 a.m. at Capitol Petro Mart, 4905 Commercial Ave., Madison police said.
"Officers responded to the alarm and found the ATM damaged, but it did not appear the criminal was able to access the cash," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"It was not immediately known if other items had been taken during the break-in," DeSpain said.
No description of the suspect was given.