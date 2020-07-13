ATF offers $10,000 reward in Jefferson County double homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a Fort Atkinson man accused of two murders, an attempted murder and arson last month in rural Jefferson County.

Kevin P. Anderson, 62, was charged June 26 in the deaths of his sister and brother-in-law, Nedra and James Lemke, ages 57 and 59. Their bodies were found June 16 in front of a town of Sumner home owned by Nedra Lemke and Anderson’s father, who had recently died, according to a criminal complaint.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene in response to a possible break-in reported by Nedra Lemke and the deputy who responded was shot at and returned fire, and later saw black smoke coming from inside the residence, according to authorities.

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called to the scene, but did not attempt to put the fire out because of the possible standoff.

According to the complaint in the case, Anderson and his sister were in a dispute over their father’s will.