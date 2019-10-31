Dane County Squad car very tight crop
At least five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Highway 51 in the town of Dunn caused by a teen driving a stolen vehicle while intoxicated, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The four-vehicle crash happened during Thursday’s snowstorm about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a southbound 2011 Ford Edge that had been reported stolen from Stoughton lost control and crossed into the northbound lane of Highway 51, hitting a Chevrolet Astro minivan head-on, and then spinning into a Volkswagen Jetta and a Chrysler Sebring that also were northbound, public information officer Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

At least five people were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious, but none were believed to be life-threatening, Schaffer said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Jakel D. Jones, 17, of Fitchburg, was arrested on a tentative charge of operating while intoxicated, causing injury, and additional charges are possible, Schaffer said.

The crash closed Highway 51 for about 90 minutes.

