At least 8 people had contents of packages stolen at West Side apartment building, Madison police say

At least eight people had the contents of their packages stolen at a West Side apartment building, Madison police reported.

Police were called to an inactive residential burglary scene in the common area of an apartment building on South Yellowstone Drive about 1:40 a.m. Monday, officer Julie Laundrie said in a statement.

The caller reported their package was opened and the contents removed, and at least eight other potential victims were identified by the responding officer, Laundrie said.

The same complex was targeted earlier in August, Laundrie said.

The apartment manager was notified, and the investigation is continuing, Laundrie said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.