At least 4 Madison gas stations burglarized overnight, police say

At least four Madison gas stations were burglarized overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, Madison police reported.
The stations were BPs at 4222 E. Washington Ave. and 4325 Mohawk Drive, Citgo at 2301 Commercial Ave., and CP Mart at 4905 Commercial Ave., police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.
Police are working with store owners to determine what was stolen in the burglaries, and the department’s Burglary Crimes Unit will be reviewing physical and digital evidence in an attempt to identify suspects and any connection between them, Lisko said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
People are also reading…
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.