At least 4 Madison gas stations burglarized overnight, police say

At least four Madison gas stations were burglarized overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, Madison police reported.

The stations were BPs at 4222 E. Washington Ave. and 4325 Mohawk Drive, Citgo at 2301 Commercial Ave., and CP Mart at 4905 Commercial Ave., police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

Police are working with store owners to determine what was stolen in the burglaries, and the department’s Burglary Crimes Unit will be reviewing physical and digital evidence in an attempt to identify suspects and any connection between them, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

