At least 2 people injured in Near East Side shooting, Madison police say
At least 2 people injured in Near East Side shooting, Madison police say

Paterson Street shooting

Madison police are investigating a Near East Side shooting that injured at least two people Wednesday along North Paterson Street near East Washington Avenue.

 LOGAN WROGE, STATE JOURNAL

At least two people were shot and injured Wednesday afternoon on the Near East Side after multiple shots were fired, Madison police said.

Witnesses saw one man on foot firing at a car on North Paterson Street near East Washington Avenue around 4:20 p.m., spokesman Joel DeSpain said. Police were still looking for the man.

The car that was shot at pulled up in front of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., soon after being hit.

At least one person in the car was injured in the shooting. DeSpain said the other people in the car were detained by police.

A man who was walking near the scene when the shots were fired also was injured.

The two people known to have been shot had non-life-threatening injuries, DeSpain said.

The Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

