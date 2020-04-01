You are the owner of this article.
At least 2 people injured after Near East Side shooting, Madison police say
Paterson Street shooting

Madison police are investigating a Near East Side shooting that took place at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at North Paterson Street near East Washington Avenue. Police were clearing caution tape at the scene by about 5:45 p.m. 

 LOGAN WROGE, STATE JOURNAL

At least two people were injured on the Near East Side Wednesday afternoon after multiple shots were fired, Madison police said.

Witnesses saw one man on foot firing at a car on North Paterson Street near East Washington Avenue around 4:20 p.m., spokesman Joel DeSpain said. Police are still looking for the man.

The car that was shot at pulled up in front of the City-County Building soon after being hit.

At least one person in the car was injured. DeSpain said the other people in the car have been detained.

A man who was walking near the scene when the shots were fired also was injured.

The two people known to have been shot have non-life threatening injuries, DeSpain said.

Madison police officers and detectives are investigating the shooting with the Violent Crimes Unit.

