 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Astronomer settles with American Girl over alleged doll likeness, terms not disclosed
alert top story

Astronomer settles with American Girl over alleged doll likeness, terms not disclosed

A Chicago astronomer's lawsuit against Middleton-based dollmaker American Girl, which claims the company created a doll that appropriated the astronomer's likeness, was dismissed Wednesday after the two sides came to an unspecified agreement.

A stipulation filed late Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court states that the lawsuit filed in April 2020 by Lucianne Walkowicz, an astronomer and science presenter based at Chicago's Adler Planetarium, has been resolved to both sides' satisfaction and without any monetary considerations. But it contains no details about what's contained in the settlement.

"The litigation has been resolved pursuant to a mutual release in which no monetary payment has been exchanged," the stipulation states.

An attorney for Walkowicz and an American Girl spokeswoman did not immediately respond to messages seeking details and comment.

Lucianne Walkowicz

Walkowicz

Walkowicz claimed in a lawsuit that American Girl's Luciana Vega doll, the company's 2018 Girl of the Year, mimicked Walkowicz's typical manner of dress and her purple-streaked brown hair, and that American Girl representatives appropriated those elements after seeing Walkowicz at public speaking engagements. The lawsuit sought a cease-and-desist order barring sales of the Luciana Vega doll and accessories and unspecified compensatory, punitive and other damages. It had also sought the cancellation of American Girl's Luciana and Luciana Vega trademarks.

In February, a federal judge ruled that Walkowicz could pursue a false endorsement claim against American Girl, a division of toy giant Mattel, but threw out some of Walkowicz's other claims.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson tossed the federal trademark cancellation demand along with Wisconsin law claims that the doll violates Walkowicz's right of privacy, among other claims. But Peterson said Walkowicz "plausibly" alleged to have a commercial interest in giving scientific presentations, appearing on scientific television shows and participating in science-related events. Confusion about whether Walkowicz had endorsed the doll led to "interference" with Walkowicz's "professional public persona" and diluted the value of Walkowicz's name, he wrote.

American Girl had countered that because Walkowicz doesn't sell dolls or accessories, there's no competition between Walkowicz and American Girl, but Peterson rejected that reasoning.

Reset, restart: Madison-area businesses embrace new reality

To survive, business owners know they need to be prepared for what’s next. It’s safe to say most weren’t prepared for the cataclysm of the last year. Yet, most adapted. From reducing hours and adding curbside pickup or outdoor seating to changing product lines, finding new suppliers and moving their operations online, companies reinvented themselves. Some of those changes were temporary; others will alter the face of Madison’s business community for years to come.

Up Close & Musical
Sponsored
sponsored

Up Close & Musical

  • 0

Sponsored Content: Up Close & Musical® is a program of the Madison Symphony Orchestra that delivers the foundations of music to Dane County elementary schools each year.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics