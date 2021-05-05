Astronomer settles with American Girl over alleged doll likeness, terms not disclosed

A Chicago astronomer's lawsuit against Middleton-based dollmaker American Girl, which claims the company created a doll that appropriated the astronomer's likeness, was dismissed Wednesday after the two sides came to an unspecified agreement.

A stipulation filed late Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court states that the lawsuit filed in April 2020 by Lucianne Walkowicz, an astronomer and science presenter based at Chicago's Adler Planetarium, has been resolved to both sides' satisfaction and without any monetary considerations. But it contains no details about what's contained in the settlement.

"The litigation has been resolved pursuant to a mutual release in which no monetary payment has been exchanged," the stipulation states.

An attorney for Walkowicz and an American Girl spokeswoman did not immediately respond to messages seeking details and comment.