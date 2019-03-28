A Madison woman was violently attacked by three people she knew Wednesday afternoon, with the woman's head hitting her van's windshield so hard the glass cracked.
The attack happened at about 4:25 p.m. near the intersection of East Johnson Street and North Dickinson Street, Madison police said.
The three attackers, a man and two women, fled on foot as passersby called 911.
Police said the 45-year-old victim was giving a ride to the three suspects when an argument broke out in her van.
"After being pulled from her van, the woman was punched and thrown to the ground," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Several chunks of her hair were pulled out.
"When the woman got back on her feet, the suspects swung her around and her head smashed into the van's windshield, causing it to crack."
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of head injuries.
No description of the suspects was given.