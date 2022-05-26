Assailant flees after stabbing 3 at Far East Side bar, Madison police say

An assailant fled after stabbing three people at Club LaMark, 1525 N. Stoughton Road, early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

The three were sitting around the bar when a man approached and stabbed them, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer told the State Journal in an email.

Police were sent to the bar shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, Sgt. Christopher Keys said in a statement.

The three who were stabbed were taken to local hospitals with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Keys said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

