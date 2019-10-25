A woman who was asked to leave the Concourse Hotel after creating several disturbances instead punched an employee in the head several times, Madison police reported.
Dana P. Hutchins, 55, no permanent address, was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, and trespass, police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Police were called to the Concourse, 1 W. Dayton St., about 10:45 p.m. Thursday after the woman punched the employee, DeSpain said.
Earlier in the night, an officer had convinced the woman to voluntarily leave the hotel following a prior disturbance, but she returned, DeSpain said.
Madison Mallards pro shop arson, fatal hit-and-run arrest top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Fire that destroyed pro shop at Madison Mallards Duck Pond was arson, authorities say
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Northport pedestrian
Janesville gas station operator defrauded Libyan Embassy to pay tax, electricity bills, feds allege
Truck airborne for 60 feet before crashing into roof in town of Beloit, police say
Madison man arrested for exchange of gunfire after dispute at State Street apartment, police say
Man shot in face after he says estranged wife drives up to him, suspect in custody, Janesville police say
Man hospitalized after teen brother shoots him in arm in Sun Prairie, police say
Second suspect in North Side homicide arrested in Mississippi, Madison police say
Resident arrested for alleged arson at North Side home, authorities say
5 Madison teens crash stolen SUV, flee on foot, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.