A woman who was asked to leave the Concourse Hotel after creating several disturbances instead punched an employee in the head several times, Madison police reported.

Dana P. Hutchins, 55, no permanent address, was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, and trespass, police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Police were called to the Concourse, 1 W. Dayton St., about 10:45 p.m. Thursday after the woman punched the employee, DeSpain said.

Earlier in the night, an officer had convinced the woman to voluntarily leave the hotel following a prior disturbance, but she returned, DeSpain said.

