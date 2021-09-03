 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Asian Midway Foods hit by armed robber
top story

Asian Midway Foods hit by armed robber

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo (copy)

A well-known grocery store on Park Street prompted UW-Madison Police to tell people to avoid the area Friday afternoon.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

A male wearing all black robbed Asian Midway Foods on 301 South Park St., police said on social media. The robber left on foot and people were advised to avoid the area for about 45 minutes. Police said there was no further threat to the campus at 3:21 p.m.

Madison police said they would release further details about the robbery later.

The incident comes after a armed robbery on Thursday at a Southwest Side gas station. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics