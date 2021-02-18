As unattended vehicle thefts continue, Madison police report 3 arrests, 4 vehicles recovered

More than 100 vehicles have been stolen in Madison this year, most of which were left running unattended while warming up, police reported.

Some of the vehicle thefts are tied to robberies, reckless driving, and crashes, and police on Wednesday recovered four stolen cars and made three more arrests, some of which are related to previous stolen vehicles, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Asked about details of the arrests, Grigg told the State Journal that "We don't have more details to share about the specific arrests, but will try to provide as much detail as we can in the future without compromising any investigative efforts."

In a 24-hour period Feb. 7-8, eight vehicles were stolen while left running to warm up, and two were later used in robberies, police reported.