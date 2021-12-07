As trial starts in 27-year-old Madison cold case homicide, defense raises doubts about evidence

As the trial began Tuesday for a man accused of having at least a role in a Madison woman's death 27 years ago, his lawyers said there's no evidence tying him to her death and little beyond speculation about how exactly she died.
"It was a mystery in 1994 and it remains a mystery today," said assistant state public defender Erin Nagy, speaking to jurors in her statement opening the trial of Willie Coleman, 54, of Madison, charged with being a party to first-degree reckless homicide for the Nov. 4, 1994, death of Lula Cunnigan, 40.
The charge means prosecutors are alleging Coleman either committed the crime himself or assisted someone else in it. Nobody else has been charged with Cunnigan's death.
Prosecutors initially charged Coleman with causing Cunnigan's death but the charge later was amended to add "party to a crime" liability.
Coleman's arrest came four years after he had become a suspect when DNA in samples taken from Cunnigan's body was found to match Coleman. The investigation continued after 2015, when the match to Coleman was discovered because there wasn't enough evidence at that point to charge him with a crime.
Cunnigan's body was found in a cul-de-sac in the 1600 block of Freeport Road by a semitruck driver who had made an early-morning delivery to a nearby Sub-Zero manufacturing plant. She had a wound to her head and the tights she was wearing were pulled halfway down her thighs to expose her lower abdomen.
An autopsy in 1994 found evidence of strangulation, along with other injuries, and concluded that Cunnigan was choked and struck by a vehicle. A later review of evidence gathered from the autopsy stated Cunnigan had sustained blunt force trauma from being run over by a vehicle, and that strangulation could have contributed to her death.
In October 2020, well after Coleman was charged, Cunnigan's body was exhumed and it was discovered she had sustained multiple skeletal fractures, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in his opening statement to the jury. The newer autopsy of Cunnigan's remains also concluded she was standing when she was struck by a vehicle.
Prosecutors have said in court that they waited to exhume Cunnigan's body until after Coleman was charged so that his lawyers, once they were assigned to Coleman's case, could be present when that occurred.
Ozanne said Coleman was interviewed by police after his DNA was identified, and at first, he said he didn't remember Cunnigan. But he kept coming up with details to explain why his DNA was on her body, Ozanne said. He said if he had sex with Cunnigan -- which he said would have occurred in a van driven by another man -- she was still alive when he left her.
Nagy said that's just not enough to convict Coleman of killing Cunnigan. She said Cunnigan was a sex worker, and in addition to Coleman's DNA, the DNA of three other people was found on her body. None of them has been identified, Nagy said.
It's "out of desperation," she said, that prosecutors are following Coleman's DNA and trying to "make square pegs fit into a round hole" and "creating a convenient narrative" that implicates Coleman.
"They are asking you to close your eyes and point to an innocent man," Nagy said.
And while the cause of Cunnigan's death was blunt force trauma, Nagy said, the manner of her death officially remains undetermined.
In addition to being with Coleman that night, Cunnigan was seen at three other times -- in a nearby bar, at her sister-in-law's home and by a police officer on Allied Drive, bumming cigarettes at about 3:30 a.m., close to three hours before her body was discovered.
It's uncertain what happened to Cunnigan, Nagy said.
According to early testimony in the case, the truck driver arrived at Freeport Road, to enter the lot to the Sub-Zero loading dock area, around 5 a.m. and did not see a body in the cul-de-sac. But Cunnigan's body was there when he left about two hours later, he testified. He stopped and went back to Sub-Zero and called police.
A worker at Sub-Zero checked Cunnigan's pulse, but her body was already cold.