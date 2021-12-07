As trial starts in 27-year-old Madison cold case homicide, defense raises doubts about evidence

An autopsy in 1994 found evidence of strangulation, along with other injuries, and concluded that Cunnigan was choked and struck by a vehicle. A later review of evidence gathered from the autopsy stated Cunnigan had sustained blunt force trauma from being run over by a vehicle, and that strangulation could have contributed to her death.

In October 2020, well after Coleman was charged, Cunnigan's body was exhumed and it was discovered she had sustained multiple skeletal fractures, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in his opening statement to the jury. The newer autopsy of Cunnigan's remains also concluded she was standing when she was struck by a vehicle.

Prosecutors have said in court that they waited to exhume Cunnigan's body until after Coleman was charged so that his lawyers, once they were assigned to Coleman's case, could be present when that occurred.

Ozanne said Coleman was interviewed by police after his DNA was identified, and at first, he said he didn't remember Cunnigan. But he kept coming up with details to explain why his DNA was on her body, Ozanne said. He said if he had sex with Cunnigan -- which he said would have occurred in a van driven by another man -- she was still alive when he left her.