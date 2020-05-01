As task force studies ramping up court activity, it's not clear when jury trials will resume

Jury trials, absent lately from the Dane County Courthouse, will return. But that won't happen this month or next month.
Since mid-March, courts here have restricted in-person hearings to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Those restrictions continued to grow, until March 22, when the state Supreme Court stepped in and imposed a temporary statewide ban on in-person court proceedings, including jury trials, through May 22.
While many court hearings have been done by video or teleconference, the absence of jury trials has caused case backlogs. And many of those charged in more serious criminal cases have remained in custody, facing potential exposure to the coronavirus while in jail, as they await their day in court. Many have speedy trial demands on file that have been overridden by the pandemic.
When those defendants get their trials will depend in large part on a statewide task force convened this week by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, which will create a framework and criteria for counties to resume normal court operations. The task force plans to complete its work by May 22. It has already met once by video conference, and some of its four subcommittees have also begun meetings.
"Our mission is, how do we go forward?" Roggensack said at the start of Wednesday's virtual meeting. "We cannot stay where we are but we cannot proceed without a reasonable plan."
She said the task force, when its work is done, will provide science-based criteria for safe interactions in court, taking into account that facilities vary at the different county courthouses. It will also consider the need for protective equipment, the needs of court employees, the need for frequent cleaning of courtrooms and continued need for social distancing at work.
When jury trials resume, and nobody knows yet when that could happen, the courtroom experience could be very different.
Dr. Dennis Maki, emeritus professor at the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health and an infectious disease specialist serving on the task force, described a scenario in which every trial participant and spectator wears a surgical mask, the jury sits in every third chair in the jury box, portable high-efficiency particulate air purifiers run continuously, and anyone who wants to enter the courtroom is screened for coronavirus symptoms and tested immediately if necessary.
"If we take good precautions that we know protect health care workers and patients," Maki told the task force, "in the public setting it ought to be effective to protect the public, and it ought to be possible to resume in-person courtroom proceedings safely."
He said minimizing courtroom attendance also should be considered at least for now.
"I don't think it's a good idea to have full courtrooms with large numbers of people," Maki said. "I think that's looking for perpetuating the spread of the virus."
While Roggensack said the Supreme Court hasn't talked yet about whether to extend its statewide ban on in-person court proceedings past May 22, Dane County Presiding Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said judges here decided there will be no jury trials in Dane County in May and June.
"In June we may start doing them, depending on the recommendations of the task force," Bailey-Rihn said. But any resumption of in-person court hearings at that point, she said, would strictly be a "soft opening."
"It's not as though we'll be back to business as soon as 'Safer at Home' ends," she said. "That would be foolishness."
And when juries return, Bailey-Rihn said, it's likely that criminal trials would get first priority, and it could mean judges who don't typically handle criminal cases will be called upon to preside at criminal trials.
"A trial is a trial whether it's criminal law or anything else," she said. "The same rules apply. We need to be flexible."
The 24-member state task force is chaired by state Deputy Director for Court Operations Diane Fremgen. Among the others on the task force are nine judges -- four of them retired -- a retired sheriff and two representatives of the State Public Defender's Office. Dane County Clerk of Court Carlo Esqueda, the lone Dane County representative, is one of two county clerks of court on the body. A prosecutor, a private attorney, two county attorneys, a court system analyst and Roggensack round out the task force.
Maki and Dr. Robert Golden, dean of the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, are serving as medical consultants.
Statewide, court filings overall have dropped during the pandemic-driven slowdown, but criminal case filings remain steady, said Patrick Brummond, district court administrator in La Crosse, who is also on the task force.
"What we're seeing right now is we're operating at about 31% of our normal weekly court activities being held," he said, though activity varies by county. Court filings overall are down about 50%, he said, but that's mostly in traffic, forfeiture and small claims cases. Criminal felony and misdemeanor filings are close to normal.
"The bottom line is that I think what we're seeing and what chief judges are seeing is that we're going to get hit with a pretty major backlog if we don't get things rolling," Brummond said. "Obviously we want to do that in a safe and effective way."
Dane County has seen similar numbers. Combined traffic, forfeiture and small claims cases, which typically make up a large proportion of case filings, were down 49% in March and April, compared to the same period last year. But criminal felony, misdemeanor and traffic cases combined are down only 1%. Felony case filings are up 8.8%.
Maki said he thinks jury trials could resume this summer, but moments earlier he had cautioned that anyone who claims to know the future of the pandemic based on numeric models was "blowing smoke."
"I think it's likely that we're going to control the virus within another six to eight weeks," Maki said. "I would predict that once we open up we're going to see a flare of cases and most of the flare is going to be because the workplaces are not optimally prepared to protect their workers."
By taking "relatively simple measures," he said, the risk of coronavirus spread can be reduced.
"I'm a believer that I think it would be very likely that we could have courtroom trials with juries by summer -- by mid-summer, by late summer," Maki said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.