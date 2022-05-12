As Riley Berg is gets life in prison for the murder of a stranger, 'why' goes unanswered

More than two years after Riley Berg shot Nicholas Day in the back as he jogged on a quiet road near Mount Horeb, then cut Day's throat to assure that he would die, the reason for the killing remains elusive.

Berg, 23, of Mount Horeb, was silent on the question Thursday before Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds sentenced him to life in prison, and ruled Berg could first seek release on extended supervision on July 13, 2053, when he is 55 years old.

Reynolds said it doesn't mean that Berg will walk out the prison gate on that day, only that Berg can start the paperwork for an eventual decision about whether he can walk free, but on supervision.

Berg pleaded guilty in February to first-degree intentional homicide for killing Day, who he did not know, on Jan. 15, 2020, as Day jogged on Highway JG. Day was first shot in the back and likely did not see any gun aimed at him.

While Reynolds said she is accounting in part for Berg's mental illness, which became acute in the years before he murdered Day, she said she has seen no compelling evidence that Berg's mental illness played a role at all in the homicide.

Often, she said, people who are mentally ill and commit crimes do so after they stop taking their medications, but once back on them, are horrified to realize what they've done.

But in Berg's case, Reynolds said, she has seen no evidence that Berg had stopped taking his medication, and by all accounts, she said, he was stable on his medication at the time.

After Berg shot Day and cut his throat, Reynolds said, he fled and cleaned himself up, burned whatever evidence he could and went about his life.

"He was calculating," Reynolds said. "He was methodical."

And since then, Reynolds said, Berg has offered "no statement of contrition or remorse, and that's problematic to me."

'Hunted a human being'

Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes, who argued for a 30-year period before Berg can seek extended supervision, said that in speaking with a state Department of Corrections agent writing a pre-sentence report, Berg only offered a slim narrative of events that day.

Keyes said Berg told the agent he woke up that day, not knowing what he was going to do. Berg said he grabbed a gun and went out for a drive. He saw a guy who was jogging "and for some reason, I shot him," Keyes said, quoting Berg. After that, Berg told the agent he stabbed Day, Keyes said.

"It's very concerning why there is no explanation why he chose Nick Day," Keyes said. "There's no explanation. But he does deserve credit for taking responsibility and not putting the Day family through a trial."

Still, she said, the public deserves protection from someone who would commit such a random act of violence, "someone that based on the evidence ... literally hunted a human being."

Day's sister, Lauren Day, in a statement read in court by Dane County Sheriff's Detective Janet Boehnen, said she was at work less than two miles away from where her brother was killed and heard the gunshot.

"I heard it and initially thought it was really odd that someone was shooting in the middle of the day, let alone in the middle of January," she said. "At the time I didn't realize or know that Nick was in danger, let alone losing his life."

A short time later, she received a phone call, went to the scene and saw her brother in the ditch. A detective told her the medical examiner would be there soon to identify the person, but "I already knew it was Nick."

Berg, she said, "is not sorry he ruined my life and my family's. He's just sorry he got caught."

Day's mother, Donna Luhman, said her son spent six years in the Navy, had a daughter and was looking to start his own business. The day he died, she said, he told his daughter before leaving the house that he would see her later that day and that he loved her.

"That was the last time he got to see her," Luhman said. When she saw her son in the ditch on Highway JG, she said, she thought about how to tell her granddaughter that her father was never coming home.

"I hope this wonderful judge sees it in her heart to give you a life sentence," Luhman said to Berg. "You are an evil person and I hope she never lets you out so you can do this to another family."

"I hope one day when you put your big boy pants on you tell us why you did this and why you did this to my son," she said. "He at least deserves that."

'Doesn't have a why'

Berg's attorney, Brian Severson, did not ask for a specific time period before Berg would be eligible to seek extended supervision. He said Berg would not be speaking in court, but Berg "wished there was something he could say to make things better for everybody. But he didn't think there was anything that could do that."

Severson said Berg went through a "significant change" in his mental health around 2018, when he first got into some minor trouble. Berg is still trying to understand why his mental health changed.

During his time in jail following Day's murder, Severson said, "he's been continuing to try to understand what happened and has struggled with that as well."

The time came when a decision had to be made whether to go to trial, Severson said. Berg, he said, "told me about what happened and said he was ready to tell the court and others that this had happened. Obviously, the details are not real detailed, but he, I think, made the effort to try to explain what happened. He doesn't have a why, and I understand the family's wanting to have a why. The Day family and the Berg family wanted to know why. And I think, as he said, Riley wants to know why. We don't have that right now."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.