Buoyed by friends and supporters, Erika Koivunen stood Monday morning in the wreckage of her ACME Iron Works shop, which was among the businesses destroyed in a three-alarm fire Friday night.

"We've just been shoveling and picking and crying," Koivunen said. "We've been discovering things. It's been a roller coaster of emotion."

The Madison Fire Department said it had not yet determined a cause for the fire at 1804 S. Park St. but put estimated damages at more than $2 million. The property was assessed for tax purposes at $1.75 million in 2022.

For Koivunen, 47, the tragedy is the second in the space of two years. Her husband and business partner, Aaron Howard, died about 18 months ago.

ACME has done work for the Madison Children's Museum, Barriques coffee shops and other businesses in Madison.

Koivunen said she'd been able to recover some of her late husband's anvils and some of her sculptures, but machines they used, such as a lathe, can't be salvaged.

Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the building was not required to have fire alarms, but that "due to a change of use of the building over recent years," it was required to have a sprinkler system. That system was in the process of being installed at the time of the fire, she said.

The building's current owner is listed in Madison property and state corporate records as Bavvle LLC of Monona, Iowa. It purchased the building in April 2021. Attempts to reach the company were not successful. Staff at the nearby All Metals Recycling, which was not damaged in the fire, had been serving as the property's manager.

At least four online fundraisers have been established to raise money for the businesses affected by the fire — Bike Right/Unbroken Chains Cycles, ACME Iron Works, Jarka's Art Studio and an unnamed business owned by the father of the person who launched the fundraiser.

City property records show the building had 22 separate units.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 7:25 p.m. Friday for reports of smoke and flames. Crews arrived six minutes later and began battling what became a three-alarm fire. High wind gusts complicated firefighting efforts and the fire continued burning well into Saturday afternoon. Firefighters remained on the scene Saturday night to put out any hot spots.

No injuries had been reported in the smoky blaze, which prompted air-quality concerns due to more than 50 vehicles and pallets of tires that were burning, Schuster said.

Residents within a half-mile radius of the blaze, or about six blocks in all directions, were ordered Friday to stay indoors with windows closed.

After watching the fire Friday night and visiting the site Saturday, Koivunen was keen to get into the shop Monday and assess the damage.

The shop "appears to be a total loss," she said, but there are "things that can go through a fire like this and come out on the other side relatively unscathed."

She wasn't sure Monday afternoon if she'd have insurance coverage for the shop.

Koivunen said All Metals Recycling is going to scrap items that couldn't be saved and will help her move some surviving heavy pieces onto a trailer for transport.

Some of her husband's equipment that made it through the fire, though, "will be the bones my new shop will be built on," she said.