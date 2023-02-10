An arson charge against a man who lived in a collection of small houses for homeless people on Madison's Southeast Side was dismissed Friday after prosecutors agreed that the evidence against the man was inconclusive.

Jeffrey M. Jalinski, 38, of Madison, had been arrested and charged with arson after it was alleged he set fire to a tiny home in the city of Madison's encampment at 3202 Dairy Drive on March 29, 2022.

But Jalinski's attorney, Paul Fredrickson, said in court Friday that the city's arson investigators could not definitively determine a cause of the fire in the structure that was most recently occupied by Jalinski, and said there were several possible causes. He said Jalinski was charged based on circumstantial evidence.

Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes conceded prosecutors had an issue proving the fire was intentionally set, or that Jalinski had set it.

Circuit Judge Mario White instead placed Jalinski on two years of probation after Jalinski pleaded guilty to felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, all in unrelated cases, as part of a plea agreement.

The fire at the Dairy Drive encampment caused an estimated $15,500 damage. No other shelters were damaged by the fire.

The encampment was opened in November 2021 as the city transitioned people away from the temporary encampment at Reindahl Park.

