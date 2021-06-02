Arson attempt during protest at the City-County Building brings 7-year prison sentence

“I wanted action,” he said. “I didn’t mean to hurt anybody. I just wanted a platform.”

During a protest that began following the June 23 arrest of activist Devonere Johnson, Clark said he had thrown rocks and other objects at the City-County Building, which houses the Madison Police Department, city and county offices including the 911 Center, and part of the Dane County Jail. He said he had intended to walk away when someone handed him a bottle containing a flammable liquid.

He described the situation as one where God had at first led him, but the devil took over.

“I got big-headed,” Clark told Peterson.

After his arrest and after he was returned to prison following revocation of his DOC supervision, Clark said, he found a book from the Christian series “Left Behind,” and that “broke me down,” leading him to realize he had to make changes in his life. He said he will use his time in prison to be productive in making those changes, to become a better man than when he went in.

More than impulse