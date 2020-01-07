2 arrested in shooting of man who was dropped at hospital, but didn’t go in, Rock County authorities say

Two men have been arrested in the Dec. 7 shooting of a man who was dropped at a Janesville hospital, but didn’t go in, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

The man who was shot in the 3000 block of Highway 51 in the town of Rock was later identified and treated for a gunshot wound to his leg, Capt. Aaron Burdick said in a statement.

Police didn't release his identity.

The investigation resulted in the arrests of Ronald L. Hicks and Virgil Lee Tate Jr., both residents of Rock County, Burdick said. Their ages were not given.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hicks was arrested on Monday at the Rock County Jail, where he was being detained on a probation warrant. Hicks faces tentative charges of for party to the crime of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety and is scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday afternoon, Burdick said.

Tate fled the state and was arrested on Saturday by Chicago police on arrest warrants for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, recklessly endangering safety, and two for manufacturing/delivery of cocaine. Tate is being held in Illinois for extradition proceedings, Burdick said.