Three men have been arrested for an Aug. 16 gun battle in which shots were exchanged between two vehicles on the West Beltline at Rimrock Road during the morning rush hour, Madison police said on Monday.
Violent Crime Unit detectives believe shots were exchanged between someone inside a Chevrolet Malibu and a gunman who was standing inside a Dodge Durango and firing from its sunroof, police said in a statement.
The Malibu was found unoccupied later that day with damage from at least one bullet, while a man who had been driving on the Beltline with his son at the time of the shooting contacted police later in the day after finding a bullet hole in the back of his pickup truck, but no injuries were reported, police said.
The Violent Crime Unit eventually identified three people who were inside the Durango, with two believed to have fired at those inside the Malibu, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The trio, who all have extensive police contacts and were arrested on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, are Sorrell A. Gilmore, 24, of Madison, who also faces a probation violation; Tywaun K. Reynolds,20, no permanent address, who also faces tentative charges of possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, bail jumping, resisting/obstructing, and warrants; and Terrance Moore III, 22, of Madison, who also faces a tentative charge of possession of firearm by a felon, and warrants.
