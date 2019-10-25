Two Madison men were arrested for the armed robbery of their Downtown neighbor on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.
Traffic in the 200 block of West Gorham Street was shut down for a short time as multiple officers responded to a report of a crime involving a gun about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
A 28-year-old man told police two of his neighbors robbed him of his keys at gunpoint following a dispute inside an apartment building where all three live in separate units, DeSpain said.
The two alleged robbers were arrested and police recovered a weapon believed to have been used in the hold up outside of the apartment building, DeSpain said.
Byran B. Lindsey, 29, and Desadrea K. E. Bias, 28, were arrested on tentative charges of armed robbery.
