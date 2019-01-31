Two people were arrested late Wednesday night in Fitchburg, after they allegedly stole tools at a construction site for Habitat for Humanity.
Andrew Lambert, 30, Madison, and Alyssa Clayton, 25, Stoughton, were taken into custody when a Fitchburg officer made a traffic stop on their vehicle.
Both were tentatively charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools, and Clayton also is facing a possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
Police got a report of someone breaking into a Habitat for Humanity construction trailer near the intersection of Equity and Unity lanes, with an officer seeing a vehicle leaving the scene.
Police allegedly found over $1,000 in construction tools owned by Habitat for Humanity inside the suspects' vehicle.