A man and a woman were arrested for alleged heroin dealing after a traffic stop and a raid at a Fitchburg apartment on Monday morning, police reported.
A stolen and loaded handgun, crack cocaine, cash, and evidence of drug dealing were confiscated when a search warrant was executed at the apartment in the 2100 block of Post Road, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Arrested were John Johnson, 51, and Felicia R. Chrisco, 52, who have been the targets of an ongoing investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, DeSpain said.
Johnson is tentatively charged with six counts of delivery of heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.
Chrisco is tentatively charged with six counts of delivery of heroin, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
The Fitchburg Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team assisted in serving the search warrant, DeSpain said.