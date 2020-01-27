2 arrested after crashing stolen car into snowbank, Monona police say

A man and a woman were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a snowbank early Sunday morning, Monona police reported.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, a Monona officer saw a stolen black Hyundai Sante Fe traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Bridge Road from Lake Point Drive. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle began to elude the officer, Chief Walter J. Ostrenga said in a statement.

As the stolen Hyundai attempted to make a left turn onto Graham Road from Bridge Road, it slid off the road and into a snowbank, Ostrenga said.

After a short foot pursuit, the officer was able to apprehend the passenger, Jacklynn L. Bass, 18, while a perimeter was set up in the area for a police dog track that resulted in the arrest of the driver, Daniel L. Abston, 18, in the 6200 block of Winnequah Road, Ostrenga said.

Abston was jailed on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-driver, eluding an officer and resisting arrest.

Bass was jailed on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger and resisting arrest.

Madison police said the Hyundai had been stolen from a home on Deerwood Drive.