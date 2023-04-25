The public will have more access to records of arrests and arrest charges across the state with a new online tool released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, officials said.

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a new dashboarding tool where users can explore arrests submitted to the state’s criminal history repository (CCH) by law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin. Users can explore the number of arrests, the number of unique individuals arrested, and arrest rates on both a statewide and county level for a selected timeframe.

“This new dashboard makes government more transparent and open to the public, while also serving as a great tool for researchers and other members of the public interested in learning more about arrest data in our state," Kaul said in a statement.

The dashboarding tool is refreshed weekly and can be found at https://www.doj.state.wi.us/dles/bjia/arrests-submitted-criminal-history-repository

State statute requires that Wisconsin law enforcement agencies submit documentation of all felony and a subset of misdemeanor arrests to the CCH, a fingerprint-based database.

"Some agencies might submit all arrests irrespective of the level, while others might only submit felonies and the misdemeanors required by state statute," according to a DOJ statement.

